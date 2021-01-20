CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 5,864,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

