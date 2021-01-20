CWV Chain (CWV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,706.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $12,706.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

