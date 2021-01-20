CyberAgent (CYAGF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

