CyberAgent (CYAGF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.
CyberAgent Company Profile
