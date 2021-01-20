CyberFM (CYFM) Hits Market Cap of $428,232.21

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. CyberFM has a market capitalization of $428,232.21 and $17.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberFM has traded 120% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About CyberFM

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm . CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberFM

CyberFM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

