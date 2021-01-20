CyberVein Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

