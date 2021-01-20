CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 5.5%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 251,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 285,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

