Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.96. 131,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 93,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

