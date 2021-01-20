CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. 3,946,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,628,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

