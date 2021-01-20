DAD (DAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $398,943.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. DAD has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $398,943.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

