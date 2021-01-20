Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $384.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,407,848,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,407,848,012 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

