Daniel Hamilton Sells 98,500 Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Stock

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Daniel Hamilton sold 98,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$10,342.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,776,924 shares in the company, valued at C$396,577.02.

Shares of CVE:DRV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. Peruvian Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Get Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) alerts:

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) Company Profile

Duran Ventures Inc engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.