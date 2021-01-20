Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 15.3%

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 3,445,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,154,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

