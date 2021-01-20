DAOBet Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $169,382.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.38 or 0.01403900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00561180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002227 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

