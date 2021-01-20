Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.80

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 16405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

