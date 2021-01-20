Datacoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $13,675.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024062 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

