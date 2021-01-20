Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

DDOG opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,301.90 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $467,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,977 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,540 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

