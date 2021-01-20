Datamine (DAM) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $477,107.58 and $8,846.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003402 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,702 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.