DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 18.8%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s stock price fell 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

