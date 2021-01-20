Datawallet Achieves Market Cap of $65,992.08 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $65,992.08 and approximately $26.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.