David J. Corrsin Sells 32,924 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 32,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,873,375.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

