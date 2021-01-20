David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 103,292 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 910,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

