David J Yvars Group Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 3.9% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $281,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.58. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

