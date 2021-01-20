David N. Gill Sells 2,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. 275,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

