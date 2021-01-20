DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 9.3%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.95. 340,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 280,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.35.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.