Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $202,777.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,414,913 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

