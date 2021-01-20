Dawn Protocol Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $229,718.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064400 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,414,913 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

