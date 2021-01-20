Dawson James Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Equities research analysts at Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.