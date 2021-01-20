DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.79. Approximately 11,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

