DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DCP opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

