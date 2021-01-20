DEAPcoin (DEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $676,460.00

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $676,460.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00050836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00120255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00258883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00064727 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,124.34 or 0.93057550 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

