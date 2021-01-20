DecentBet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $135,032.95 and $539.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

