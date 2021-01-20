Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Cut by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.9% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.54% of Deckers Outdoor worth $43,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.22.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

