Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.68. Deepmatter Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 8,183,543 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.