Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.