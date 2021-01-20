Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 4.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 182,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 372,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

