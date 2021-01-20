Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00340059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003588 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.48 or 0.01424842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

