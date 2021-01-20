Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 32,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

