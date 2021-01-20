Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,100 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 486,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $34,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

HZNP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 5,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.