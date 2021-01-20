Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,288. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

