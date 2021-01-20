Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 536.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

XP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 17,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 87.42. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

