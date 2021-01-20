Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. 24,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

