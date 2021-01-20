Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,552 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,867. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

