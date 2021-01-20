Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -711.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.