Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,399 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 9,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

