Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.36. 12,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,456. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.