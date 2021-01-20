Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SEA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.38. 34,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,525. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.