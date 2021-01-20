Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,730 shares during the period. Athenex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Athenex worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.