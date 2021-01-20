Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $8.96 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Bridgetown comprises 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ BTWN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 9,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,005. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

