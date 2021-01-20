Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $41.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.