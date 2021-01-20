Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

